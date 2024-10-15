Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro May Launch Soon: Leaked Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new tablets in China soon, according to a recent leak on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The tablets, rumored to be called the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, have been the subject of speculation recently, with tipsters hinting at their specs and features.

The leak suggests that both tablets will share the same 11.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, they will differ in their processor choices, with the Pad 7 expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the Pad 7 Pro may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Charging speeds are also tipped to be different, with the Pad 7 supporting 45W fast charging and the Pad 7 Pro supporting faster 67W wired charging.