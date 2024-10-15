Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro May Launch Soon: Leaked Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new tablets in China soon, according to a recent leak on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The tablets, rumored to be called the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, have been the subject of speculation recently, with tipsters hinting at their specs and features.
The leak suggests that both tablets will share the same 11.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, they will differ in their processor choices, with the Pad 7 expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the Pad 7 Pro may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Charging speeds are also tipped to be different, with the Pad 7 supporting 45W fast charging and the Pad 7 Pro supporting faster 67W wired charging.
Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro: Launch Date
There is no official confirmation about the exact launch date of Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. However, both tablets are anticipated to launch soon.
Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
An 11.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate LCD screen.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC will power Xiaomi Pad 7 while the Pad 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
45W fast charging in Xiaomi Pad 7 while 67W wired charging support in 67W wired charging.
While these rumors provide some insights into Xiaomi's upcoming tablet lineup, it's important to note that the company has not officially confirmed any details yet. As such, we should treat these speculations with caution until further information is released.
Despite the excitement surrounding these new models, the tipster claims that Xiaomi's current top-of-the-line tablet, the Pad 6S Pro, will not be replaced this year. Launched in February 2024, the Pad 6S Pro features a larger 12.4-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC, up to 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. It also boasts a 10,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and a range of accessories, including a keyboard cover case with a built-in trackpad.
