Xiaomi Mix Flip Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Xiaomi has expanded its model lineup in global variants with the introduction of the Mix Flip, a clamshell-style foldable phone. The company claims that this is the world's first clamshell-style foldable phone. It was first unveiled in China at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 77,600).

Xiaomi Mix Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which provides an 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top. The inner and outer displays support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

