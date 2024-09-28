Xiaomi Mix Flip Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Xiaomi has expanded its model lineup in global variants with the introduction of the Mix Flip, a clamshell-style foldable phone. The company claims that this is the world's first clamshell-style foldable phone. It was first unveiled in China at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 77,600).
Xiaomi Mix Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which provides an 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top. The inner and outer displays support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.
Xiaomi Mix Flip Launch Date
Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in global markets on Thursday, 26 September 2024.
Xiaomi Mix Flip Price
The Xiaomi Mix Flip is priced at EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs 1,21,500) for the sole 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. The global variant appears to be significantly more expensive, and Xiaomi has yet to announce plans to launch the Mix Flip in India.
Xiaomi Mix Flip: Features and Specifications
The Xiaomi Mix Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which provides an 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone also features two 50-megapixel cameras on the outer screen, that have been developed in partnership with Leica.
The cameras feature a 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) resolution and a 6.86-inch (1,224 x 2,912 pixels) CrystalResAMO inner screen with support for 120Hz refresh. The inner and outer screens also feature Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.
The Xiaomi Mix Flip also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.
The Xiaomi Mix Flip also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset measures 167.5x74.02x7.8mm (unfolded), and 85.54x74.02x15.99mm (folded) and weighs 192g.
