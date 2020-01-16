Xiaomi To Launch High-End Mi Phones in India Soon

After staying away from the premium segment since the launch of Mi Mix 2 in India, Xiaomi is all set to make its comeback in the market with its Mi-branded phones.

This has been mentioned in multiple reports on 16 January, quoting a company spokesperson, who claims the Mi series will be pushing Xiaomi’s boundaries in the market with phones costing above Rs 30,000. This is most likely to include the recently launched Mi 10 series.

Although the company hasn’t given a specific reason for making this move, many believe that Xiaomi’s stagnating influence in the Chinese market with its high-end phones, has resulted in the company now eyeing the Indian market with its products.

But the bigger question we’re asking is, will Xiaomi be adventurous enough to launch the Mi Alpha series, showcased with a new display tech, in India as well?