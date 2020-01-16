Xiaomi To Launch High-End Mi Phones in India Soon
After staying away from the premium segment since the launch of Mi Mix 2 in India, Xiaomi is all set to make its comeback in the market with its Mi-branded phones.
This has been mentioned in multiple reports on 16 January, quoting a company spokesperson, who claims the Mi series will be pushing Xiaomi’s boundaries in the market with phones costing above Rs 30,000. This is most likely to include the recently launched Mi 10 series.
Although the company hasn’t given a specific reason for making this move, many believe that Xiaomi’s stagnating influence in the Chinese market with its high-end phones, has resulted in the company now eyeing the Indian market with its products.
But the bigger question we’re asking is, will Xiaomi be adventurous enough to launch the Mi Alpha series, showcased with a new display tech, in India as well?
This development comes a few months after the company’s India head, Manu Kumar Jain tweeted saying a new phone with a 108-megapixel camera is coming to the country. The official name of the phone for the Indian market has not been revealed nor when exactly it will be launched, but in China it was unveiled as the Mi Note 10.
It has been launched in China and the European market with prices starting from EUR 549 (Rs 43,000 approx) going up to EUR 649 (Rs 51,000 approx.) for the Pro version. At these prices, Xiaomi will be competing with OnePlus, Samsung and even Google’s Pixel range of phones. This will be a different ball game altogether, when compared to the brand’s current fight with Realme and Vivo among others.
Talking about premium products, Xiaomi also has a unique device called the Mi Mix Alpha, which has the screen covering 180 percent of the phone. In terms of the design, it gets a titanium alloy frame, with a ceramic back strip and the cameras are covered with sapphire glass.
All this implies you’re looking at a hefty price tag of over Rs 1.5 lakh for the phone, which would suggest Xiaomi might not want to launch it for the Indian market. But we’ll be hoping it bucks the trend and goes for the kill.
