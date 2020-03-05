Working From Home Because of Coronavirus? These Apps Will Help You

Slack is one of the popular collaborative platforms that allows users to send direct messages as well as files to an individual or a group.

On this, you can have a separate place to have conversations called channels, which can be configured according to the project you're working on.

Like Teams and Hangouts Meet, Slack also supports voice and video calls. You can get these through its free version of the app. However, the support is limited to one-to-one voice and video calls and lets you access only the last 10,000 of the recent messages sent within your team.

Slack works on Android, iOS, Windows as well as Mac OS.