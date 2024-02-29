Wordle 985 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues & Word of the Day for 29 February 2024

Get ready to solve Wordle 985 for today, Thursday, 29 February 2024. The word of the day is updated and players can begin their day by trying to solve it. You have to go to the official website - nytimes.com to find the updated word. We will help you with all the possible hints and clues so you can use your chances wisely till the end. It is important to stay alert and cautious while solving the words.
Wordle 985 answer for today, Thursday, 29 February, was updated at midnight because most players like to begin their day by finding the word. The word of the day for today is not too simple because it is uncommon and has fewer vowels. However, you do not have to stress about finding the term because we will help.
Before delving into the hints and clues, one should know the rules of the online word puzzle game. You have to solve a five-letter puzzle every day to get the scores. Most players try to maintain their score streak by guessing the right terms.
One of the most important rules you should remember is that you will get only six chances to find the term. No player will get the score if they are unable to find the answer within the chances so be alert.
Wordle 985 Hints and Clues for Today: 29 February 2024
Wordle 985 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 29 February 2024, are mentioned below for interested players:
The word of the day for today starts with the alphabet I.
Three vowels are used in the answer for Thursday.
The word for today ends with the alphabet E.
The word means depiction and picture.
Wordle Answer Today
Are you here for the final answer? Well, this is the right place and you do not have to wait any longer to find the word. People who are still trying their best to find the solution must stop reading.
Wordle 985 word of the day for today, Thursday, 29 February 2024, is stated here for the readers:
IMAGE
Stay tuned to know more hints and clues if you play the game every day. We are here to help the readers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)