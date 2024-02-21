ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle 977 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess the Answer for 21 February 2024

Wordle 977 answer on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 is not a difficult term. Follow our hints & clues to guess it.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENT

The Wordle game has been updated to a new level today. To solve the Wordle 977 level on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, you must follow our hints and clues. Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky, however, our online tips and tricks assist you in guessing the answers quickly. Wordle is a web-based puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by the New York Times.

Players who are playing the Wordle game first time must know the rules of playing the game. Participants have to guess a five-letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a score. In case they fail to predict the answer, they must take the help of our hints and clues. Wordle is an interesting game for puzzle lovers. Currently, millions of people across the globe play this game in their spare time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle Today: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer

Follow below hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 977 answer on Wednesday, 21 February 2024.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'B'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'D'.

  • There are two vowels in today's Wordle answer.

  • There is no repeated letter.

  • The Wordle answer is a verb and a noun.

  • The synonyms are "physique' and 'construct'

Wordle Answer Today

Players who were not able to guess the Wordle answer today must not feel sad because we have got the final answer for them. The answer to the Wordle 977 level on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 is:

BUILD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Wordle   Wordle Answer   wordle clues 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×