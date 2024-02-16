Wordle 972 Answer on 16 February 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess Final Answer

Wordle 972 Answer for 16 February 2024: The word puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level on Wednesday. To guess the answer of Wordle quickly, users must go through the hints and clues below. Wordle is a web-based puzzle played by millions of users across the globe. Before playing the game, users should be aware about the rules of the game. A five letter word of the day has to be guessed in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict. However, with the help of appropriate hints, clues, tips, and tricks, players will be able to crack the level easily. The Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by 'The New York Times.'
Wordle 972: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer
Check out the hints and clues of Wordle 972 below to guess the answer for Friday, 16 February 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer ends with the letter 'H'.
There is only one vowel 'A' in today's Wordle answer.
Letter 'S' is repeated twice in Wordle 972 answer.
Wordle Answer for Friday, 16 February 2024
Users who failed to guess today's Wordle answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the answer to them. The answer of Wordle 972 on Friday, 16 February 2024 is:
STASH
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)