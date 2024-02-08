Wordle 964 Puzzle for Today: Hints, Clues, & Final Solution for 8 February 2024

Wordle 964 puzzle for Thursday, 8 February 2024, is updated on The New York Times' site - nytimes.com. Before you start solving the updated puzzle, make sure to go through the hints, clues, and rules of the game if you want to score well. All players should follow the rules and remember them. The online word game is famous all across the world.
Wordle 964 puzzle for today is very simple and can be guessed by most people. The word game is coming up with easy terms this week but don't take it lightly. Players are often tricked by difficult words and they lose the scores by being overconfident. It's better to read the hints and other details online before playing.
Those who are new and playing the puzzle game for the first time today should note that there are only six chances given to each player to solve the terms.
The words consist of five letters and you have to guess each alphabet carefully to get the scores.
The word game becomes easy when it has more vowels and repetitive letters. The online hints also help players to save their chances and use them only when they are sure. You should go through the clues no matter how easy the terms are.
Wordle 964 Hints and Clues Today: 8 February 2024
Wordle 964 hints and clues for Thursday are mentioned here for interested people:
The word for today starts with the alphabet P.
The word of the day for today ends with the vowel E.
The third alphabet in the word is also a vowel.
The letter C is used in the puzzle for Thursday.
Wordle 964 Word of the Day: 8 February 2024
Get ready to know the final answer now if you have already solved the puzzle or want to be sure of the term. We will state the answer like we do every day for all those players who are patiently waiting to read it.
Wordle 964 word of the day for today is stated here for readers:
PLACE
The puzzle was too easy so we hope all the players got the score for today. Try to solve the words every day to maintain your score streak.