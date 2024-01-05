Wordle 930 Word of the Day for Today, 5 January 2024: Hints, Clues, & the Answer

Get ready to solve Wordle 930 word of the day for today, Friday, 5 January 2024. We will help you find the answer for today by stating a few relevant hints and clues that you can use to save your chances. It is important to note that each player gets six chances to find the words, no matter how easy or difficult they are. You should use your chances after reading the hints to be sure about the letter.
Wordle 930 word of the day for today, Friday, 5 January 2024, is not too easy. The word game is popular for coming up with tricky terms that puzzle the players and force them to take online help. You should try solving the puzzle for today after going through the hints stated by us. Be careful while playing the game.
The online puzzle game was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Later, the New York Times took over the ownership and started publishing new puzzles on its official website. You should check their website for the updated puzzles if you want to solve them.
Wordle is one of the simplest games and it is very popular. It gained attention in 2022 and more people are getting addicted to the game with time. New players are advised to go through the rules before solving the puzzles. One should follow the rules.
Wordle 930 Hints and Clues: 5 January 2024
Wordle 930 hints and clues for today, Friday, 5 January 2024, are mentioned here for interested players:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet L.
The second letter in the puzzle for today is a vowel and it is U.
The word for today has a vowel at the end.
The word of the day does not have any duplicate letters.
Wordle 930 Answer for Today: 5 January 2024
Are you excited to go through the final answer now? We have stated the possible hints for Friday so it is time to reveal the answer for those struggling. You can stop reading if you want to solve the puzzle by yourself.
Wordle 930 answer for today, Friday, 5 January, is mentioned below for interested readers:
LUNGE
You can follow this space every day to solve the words on your own and increase your scores.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)