Wordle 915 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 21 December 2023

Wordle Answer for 21 December 2023: Wordle has been updated to a new level on Thursday, 21 December 2023. Players have to crack this level within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak. Thursday's Wordle answer may be a bit tricky; however, our hints and clues will help you to not only predict the answer but also earn a daily score.
Wordle is an online puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Before playing this game, users must be aware about the rules. If you are someone who likes to crack difficult puzzles, then this is the best game for you.
Let us solve Thursday's Wordle level and get the answer!!!!
Wordle 915: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 915 answer for Thursday, 21 December 2023.
The answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'T'.
There are two vowels 'U' and 'I' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Thursday's Wordle answer.
Bonus Tip: The answer is past and past participle of term 'Build.'
What Is the Answer of Wordle 915 Level?
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 915 level must not be disappointed because we have got the solution. The answer of Wordle 915 on Thursday, 21 December 2023 is:
BUILT
