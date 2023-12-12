Wordle 906 Answer: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 12 December 2023

Wordle Answer Today: The online Wordle game has been updated to a new level today. To guess the answer of Wordle 906 on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, users must go through our online hints and clues. Wordle answer today is not difficult, however, it may be tricky to guess. Therefore, we have provided some tips and tricks for our users to predict the word of the day quickly, and earn a daily score.
Wordle is a web based puzzle that is played by millions of users worldwide. Before playing the game, users must be aware about the rules. Players have to guess a five letter word of the day in six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Let us solve today's Wordle level below!!!
Wordle 906 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 906 answer on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.
The word starts with the letter T.
It ends with the vowel 'E'.
Vowel 'E' is repeated twice in today's Wordle answer.
Wordle 906 answer is the plural form of 'This.'
Wordle 906 Answer Today on 12 December 2023
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 906 today must not feel disappointed because we have got the solution for them. The answer of Wordle 906 on Tuesday, 12 December 2023 is:
THESE
