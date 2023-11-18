ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 882 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess the Answer for 18 November 2023

Wordle 882 answer on Saturday 18 November 2023 is not a difficult term. Follow our hints & clues to guess it.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Wordle game has been updated to new level today. To solve the Wordle 882 level on Saturday, 18 November 2023, you must follow our hints and clues. Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky, however, our online tips and tricks assist you in guessing the answers quickly. Wordle is a web based puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by the New York Times.

Players who are playing the Wordle game first time must know the rules of playing the game. Participants have to guess a five letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a score. In case they fail to predict the answer, they must take the help of our hints and clues. Wordle is an interesting game for puzzle lovers. Currently, millions of people across the globe play this game in their spare time.

Wordle Today: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 882 answer on Saturday, 18 November 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'T'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'K'.

  • There is only one vowel 'I' in today's Wordle answer.

  • There is no repeated letter.

  • Words like Pink, Ink, Rink sound similar to Wordle answer today.

What Is the Wordle Answer on Saturday?

Players who were not able to guess the Wordle answer today must not feel sad because we have got the final answer for them. The answer of Wordle 882 level on Saturday, 18 November 2023 is:

THINK

