Wordle 873 Puzzle for Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 9 November 2023

Wordle 873 puzzle for Thursday, 9 November 2023, is updated on the official website of the New York Times for players who were patiently waiting to solve it. You can solve the word of the day now and get the score for today. Make sure to go through all the hints and clues provided by us before you start solving the puzzle for today because they will help you use your limited chances in the game wisely.
Wordle 873 Hints and Clues: 9 November 2023
Wordle 873 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 9 November 2023, are stated here for players:
The answer for today starts with the alphabet G.
The next letter in the word of the day is L.
The word for today has more than one vowel.
One of the vowels is A.
The five letters are different.
Wordle 873 Answer for Today: 9 November 2023
Wordle 873 answer for Thursday, 9 November 2023, is mentioned below for our readers:
GLAZE
