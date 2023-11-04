Wordle 868 Answer Today: Hints & Clues For 4 November 2023

Wordle 868 Answer on Saturday, 4 November 2023: The Wordle game has been updated to a new level today and users are excited to guess the new word of the next level. Wordle answers can be tricky sometimes and that is why we come up with new hints and clues for you to guess the word of the day to solve the Wordle puzzle easily.

Players who are playing the Wordle game first time must know that the rules of the game are simple and easy. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day with limited chances. Failing to do so will break the winning streak but we won't let that happen easily. Know the hints and clues for Wordle 868 for Saturday, 4 November 2023.

Wordle is a web-based game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The game got popular in no time and is currently played by millions of users across the globe.