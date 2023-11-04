ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 868 Answer Today: Hints & Clues For 4 November 2023

Check the hints and clues for Wordle 868 and check the Wordle answer at the end of the day

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Wordle 868 Answer Today: Hints & Clues For 4 November 2023
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 868 Answer on Saturday, 4 November 2023: The Wordle game has been updated to a new level today and users are excited to guess the new word of the next level. Wordle answers can be tricky sometimes and that is why we come up with new hints and clues for you to guess the word of the day to solve the Wordle puzzle easily.

Players who are playing the Wordle game first time must know that the rules of the game are simple and easy. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day with limited chances. Failing to do so will break the winning streak but we won't let that happen easily. Know the hints and clues for Wordle 868 for Saturday, 4 November 2023.

Wordle is a web-based game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The game got popular in no time and is currently played by millions of users across the globe.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 353 Result on 3 November 2023: Check Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 353 Result on 3 November 2023: Check Prize Money List
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 868 Hints & Clues For 4 November 2023

Here is the list of hints and clues for Wordle 868 to guess the answer for Saturday, 4 November 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter M.

  • The Wordle answer today ends with the letter A.

  • There are three vowels in today's word of the day.

  • The word has one duplicate letter

  • The word is a noun

  • The word means  'insanity' and 'hysteria'.

Wordle Solution 868 For 4 November 2023

If you want to know today's Wordle answer, read below and check if your guess was correct.

Players who could not guess the answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the solution to them. So, the answer to Wordle 868 on Saturday, 4 November 2023 is:

MANIA

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 3 November: How To Win Free Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 3 November: How To Win Free Weapons

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Wordle   Wordle Clue   wordle hints 

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×