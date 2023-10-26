Wordle 859 Answer on 26 October: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution Quickly

Wordle Answer Today: Let us find out the Wordle 859 answer for Thursday, 26 October 2023. Thursday's Wordle answer is not a common term and may be a little tricky to guess. Our online hints and clues will help you in guessing the word of the day quickly, and earn a daily score. Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times.
The rules of Wordle are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Those who will be able to find the answer within the given chances will complete the level and retain the winning streak. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide.
Wordle 859: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle answer on Thursday, 26 October 2023.
Thursday's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'P'.
The word ends with the letter 'E'.
There are three vowels I, E, and U in Thursday's word of the day.
No repeated letter is present in the Wordle answer on Thursday.
Words like irritation, annoyance, and displeasure are the synonyms of Wordle 859 answer.
Daily Wordle Answer Today
Players who could not guess the Wordle answer on Thursday must not worry about missing the winning streak, because we have got the solution for them. So, the answer of Wordle 859 on Thursday, 26 October 2023, is:
PIQUE
(Meaning: A feeling of irritation or resentment resulting from a slight, especially to one's pride).
