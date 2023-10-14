Wordle 847 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues & Answer for 14 October 2023

Get ready to solve Wordle 847 word of the day for Saturday, 14 October 2023, on your own. We will help you with the necessary hints and clues so you can guess the correct answer in no time. Players should read till the end to cross-check their answers if they want to maintain their score streak. The online web-based word game is loved by a lot of people who want to improve their English vocabulary by learning new terms.

Wordle 847 word of the day for Saturday, 14 October 2023, is so simple that we are sure most players will guess it without going through too many clues. It is a very common English term that we use or hear frequently. However, use your chances wisely if you want to maintain your score streak today.