Wordle 842 Answer for 9 October 2023: Hints & Clues To Guess the Solution Today

Wordle 842 Answer on Monday starts with the letter 'T'. Find more hints and clues below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Wordle Answer Today on Monday, 9 October 2023: The Wordle game has been updated to a new level. To guess the answer of Wordle 842 for Monday, 9 October 2023, follow our hints and clues given below. The daily Wordle answer is often tricky to guess, but our online prompts help you to guess the word of the day effortlessly.

Wordle is an online puzzle, that is played by millions of users across the globe. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times.

Players who are playing the game for the first time, must know the rules. In each level, users have to guess a five letter word in just six attempts. Let us solve today's Wordle puzzle below.

Wordle 842: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Here are the hints and clues to solve Wordle 842 on Monday, 9 October 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'T'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'H'.

  • There is only one vowel 'U' in Wordle answer today.

  • Letter 'T' is repeated twice in Wordle 842 answer.

Bonus Hint/Tip: The answer today is opposite of the term 'lie'.

Daily Wordle Answer Today

Players who could not guess the Wordle answer despite our prompts should not worry as we have got the solution. The answer of Wordle 842 for Monday, 9 October 2023, is:

TRUTH

