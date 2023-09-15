ADVERTISEMENT
Wordle 818 Answer for 15 September: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

The Wordle answer today may be tricky to guess. Follow below hints and clues.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
The web-based game Wordle has been updated to a new level. To solve the Wordle 818 level on Friday, 15 September 2023, players must use our online hints and clues, and earn a score.

The Wordle answer today is not a difficult word. However, guessing the term may be a bit tricky. Therefore, we are here to help you to solve today's Wordle puzzle effortlessly.

The online Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle, and is owned by the New York Times. Players have to guess a five letter word of the day in within 6 attempts to complete the level.

Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle answers.

Wordle 818: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer Today

Here is the list of hints and clues for Wordle 818 level on Friday, 15 September 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'E'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'T'.

  • Vowel 'E' is repeated twice in today's Wordle answer.

Bonus Hint/Tip: Today's Wordle answer is related to applying force on something.

Wordle Answer Today on Friday

Spoiler Alert!!!!!!!!!

Do not read ahead, if you want to solve today's Wordle answer on your own, using the above hints and clues.

Players who could not guess the Wordle answer despite our hints and clues must not feel disappointed, because we will reveal the answer for them.

The answer of Wordle 818 on Friday, 15 September 2023 is:

EXERT

(Meaning: To make a mental or physical effort)

