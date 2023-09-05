Wordle 808 Level Answer for Tuesday, 5 September 2023: The popular word game Wordle developed by Josh Wardle has been updated to the 808th level today. All those players who are waiting for Tuesday's Wordle hints, clues, and answer must read the article till end.
Wordle is a web-based game played by millions of users worldwide. The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word of the day in limited attempts, and failing to do so will break the winning streak.
The Wordle answers are often tricky to guess. However, with appropriate prompts, users can crack the answer easily and win a daily score. Currently, the Wordle game is owned by The New York Times.
Wordle 808 Hints and Clues
Here is the list of Wordle 808 hints and clues for 5 September 2023 to guess the answer for today.
The answer starts with the letter 'B'
The answer ends with the letter 'H'
There is only one vowel 'I' in Wordle answer today
There is no repeated letter in today's Wordle answer
Bonus Hint/Tip: The answer is related to a variety of trees.
Wordle 808 Answer Today
Spoiler Alert!!!
Do not read the article below if you want to solve the answer yourself using our online Wordle hints and clues.
Players who could not guess the Wordle answer despite our prompts should not worry as we have got the solution. The answer of Wordle 808 Level for Tuesday is:
BIRCH
(Meaning: A tree with smooth bark and thin branches, that grows in northern regions).