Wordle 802 Answer for 30 August 2023: The web-based Wordle puzzle for 30 August has been updated to a new level. To guess the Wordle answer on Wednesday, you must follow below the hints and clues. In case, you won't be able to crack the Wordle answer, you don't need to worry because we will reveal the final answer at the end of this article.

Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle, and is currently played by millions of users worldwide. In each level, players have to guess a five letter word of the day within limited attempts.

Currently, Wordle is owned by The New York Times. Let's play and find Wednesday's Wordle answer.