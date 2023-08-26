Wordle Answer Today on Saturday, 26 August 2023: The Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide and is quite famous for its difficult levels.
The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within limited chances. Those who will be able to find the answer within given chances will earn a daily score, otherwise the winning streak will be broken.
Let us find out the Wordle 798 answer for Saturday, 26 August, using online hints and clues.
Wordle 798 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess the Final Answer
Here is the list of hints and clues to solve the Wordle puzzle for Saturday.
The answer starts with the letter 'C'.
The answer ends with the letter 'R'.
There are two vowels 'O' and 'I' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 798 answer.
What Is the Answer of Wordle 798 Level on Saturday?
Spoiler Alert!!!!!
Do not read the article further, if you want to solve today's Wordle level by yourself.
Tip: The Wordle answer on Saturday is a tricky term. Use our hints and clues to guess the solution quickly.
The answer of Wordle 798 on 26 August 2023 is:
CHOIR
