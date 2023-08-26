Wordle Answer Today on Saturday, 26 August 2023: The Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide and is quite famous for its difficult levels.

The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within limited chances. Those who will be able to find the answer within given chances will earn a daily score, otherwise the winning streak will be broken.

Let us find out the Wordle 798 answer for Saturday, 26 August, using online hints and clues.