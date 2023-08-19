ADVERTISEMENT
Wordle 791 Answer for 19 August 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer Today

The Wordle answer today starts with the letter 'M'. Find more hints and clues below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Wordle 791 Answer for 19 August 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer Today
The Wordle game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times has been to a new level on Saturday. To guess the Wordle 791 level answer on Saturday, 19 August 2023, users must follow our below mentioned hints and clues.

Wordle is a web-based puzzle and is played by millions of users worldwide. The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word of the day in limited chances to earn a daily score.

Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle answers.

Wordle 791 Answer: Hints and Clues To Solve the Puzzle Today

Here is the list of hints and clues to find the answer of Wordle 791 on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'M'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'A'.

  • The vowel 'A' is repeated twice in Saturday's Wordle answer.

  • The letter 'M' is also repeated twice.

  • Bonus Hint: The Wordle answer on Saturday is related to a semi-fluid substance present within the earth's crust.

What Is the Answer of Wordle 791 Level Today?

Spoiler Alert!!!

Do not read ahead, if you want to solve Saturday's Wordle by yourself.

The answer of Wordle 791 on Saturday, 19 August 2023 is:

MAGMA

