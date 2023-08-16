Wordle 788 For Today: Hints, Clues And Solution For 16 August 2023

Wordle is a fun word game and a puzzle that is too easy to solve if one gets a hang of it. In this word puzzle game, one has to guess the missing letters from the five-letter word. Each word that the players have to guess will have five letters and players will get hints and clues to reach to the final solution.
Today, we are back with another set of hints and clues for Wordle 788 for 16 August 2023 and you can read them below to complete the word and get the point for today. Wordle is a popular web-based game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times. Players have to guess a five-letter word within limited chances to complete the level.
Wordle 788 Level: Hints & Clues for 16 August 2023
The word starts with the letter S.
The answer ends with the letter B.
There is one vowel in today's Wordle answer.
The word of the day means 'brush' and 'scour'.
What Is the Answer To Wordle 788 on 16 August 2023?
Do not read ahead if you want to solve today's Wordle puzzle on your own.
Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 788 need not feel disappointed because there will be other chances in the future and every word cannot be easy to guess.
The answer to Wordle 788 on Wednesday, 16 August is:
SCRUB
