Wordle 745 Word of the Day for 4 July 2023: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solution

Wordle is an online puzzle game that has become quite popular in recent years and people have enjoyed playing the game for years. It became popular during the pandemic. It is a fun word game puzzle that helps people learn about new words and thus enhance their vocabulary.
Wordle is a game that is owned and managed by the New York Times and it is quite popular among people who want to spend their leisure time doing something productive.
Today, we are back with another set of hints and clues for wordle 745 players for Tuesday, 4 July 2023 and we can help you guess the word in fewer chances. The wordle players get 6 chances to guess the five-letter word and you have to guess the word within those limited chances only. The online word game comes up with difficult, easy, or tricky words for the players.
Wordle745 Today: Hints and Clues for 4 July 2023
Wordle 745 hints and clues for today, 4 July 2023, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day begins with the letter I.
The word for Tuesday has three vowels.
The answer for today ends with the letter E.
It is an adjective.
The meaning of the word is 'angry' and 'furious'.
Wordle 745 Today: Word of the Day for 4 July 2023
Wordle 745 word of the day for Tuesday, 4 July 2023 is stated below for our readers:
IRATE
We want our readers to get good scores daily. Come back tomorrow for more hints if you want to score well in the online word game.
