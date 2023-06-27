Wordle 739 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Final Term for 28 June

Wordle 739 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 28 June 2023, is updated for all those players who want to start their day by solving it. For those who do not know, the puzzle is present on the website - nytimes.com. The online word game that is so popular right now was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Now, the New York Times owns and manages the game so the puzzles are present on its website.
Wordle 739 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 28 June, might seem easy to many. The word game is coming up with easy puzzles this week so you should solve them if you want the scores. The hints and clues provided by us will make the game easier for you if you use them correctly. Stay alert on Wednesday.
If you want to know the rules of the word game or any other details, you must check the official website where the words are updated regularly. All new players are requested to go through the rules before they start solving the puzzles if they want the scores.
The puzzles are sometimes very difficult and even pro players are tricked easily. You have to be careful and alert while using your chances because they are very limited.
Wordle 739 Hints and Clues: 28 June 2023
Wordle 739 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 28 June 2023, are mentioned below for all our readers who want to know:
The terms for today begin with the alphabet T.
The last letter in the word of the day is also T.
The word for today has only one vowel so be cautious.
The letter C is also present in the word for today.
Wordle 739 Answer: 28 June 2023
Are you ready and excited to read the final answer for today? We will state it for the ones who want to cross-check their solution and get the score.
All players are requested to read till the end if they are stuck and do not have many chances left. However, you can stop reading if you are not interested in knowing the solution for today.
Wordle 739 answer for Wednesday, 28 June 2023, is stated here for interested readers:
TRACT
You must keep an eye on this space if you need any help to solve the puzzle tomorrow.
