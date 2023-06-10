Wordle 722 Answer Today on 11 June 2023: Hints & Clues To Find Word of the Day

If you are finding it difficult to crack Sunday's Wordle answer, you are at the right place. We have got some amazing hints and clues for you to solve the Wordle 722 level effortlessly.
The answer of Wordle 722 level on Sunday, 11 June 2023, is not an uncommon term. However, you might require extensive brainstorming to find the solution. Our online tips and tricks will definitely assist you in earning a daily score and maintaining the daily winning streak.
Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle hints, clues, and answers.
Wordle is a word puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The game has won millions of hearts in no time and is played by people all across the globe.
The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five letter word everyday in six attempts, failing to do so will break the daily winning streak and the player will lose.
Wordle 722: Hints and Clues To Find the Answer
Here is the list of hints and clues of Wordle 722 level that will help you to find the word of the day easily on Sunday, 11 June 2023.
The Wordle 722 answer begins with the letter 'G'.
The Wordle 722 answer ends with the letter 'D'.
There is no repeated letter in the Wordle 722 answer.
Two vowels 'U' and 'A' are present in the Wordle 722 answer.
Bonus Hint: The meaning of Wordle 722 word of the day is someone who protects a place or people.
What Is the Answer of Wordle 722 on Sunday, 11 June 2023?
The answer of Wordle 722 is not an uncommon term. Users who could get the solution despite our hints and clues must not feel disappointed as we have got the answer for them, so that they do not lose their winning streak.
The answer of Wordle 722 is:
GUARD
