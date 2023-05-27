ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle 708 Answer for 28 May 2023: Hints & Clues To Find Word of the Day

Wordle 708 Answer starts with letter 'S' and ends with 'P'. Find more hints and clues below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Wordle Answer Today: If you are finding it difficult to crack today's Wordle answer, you are at the right place. We have got some amazing hints and clues for you to solve the Wordle 708 level effortlessly.

The answer of Wordle Wordle 708 on Sunday, 28 May 2023 is not an uncommon term, however, you might require extensive brain storming to find the solution. Our online tips and tricks will definitely assist you in earning a daily score.

Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle hints, clues, and answers.

Wordle is a word puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York TimesThe game has won millions of hearts in no time and is played by people all across the globe.

The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five letter word every day in 6 attempts, failing to do so will break the daily winning streak and the player will loss.

Hints and Clues To Solve Wordle 708 Level

The hints and clues of Wordle 708 level on Sunday, 28 May 2023 are mentioned below.

  • Wordle 708 answer starts with the letter 'S'.

  • The answer today ends with the letter 'P'.

  • There is no repeated letter in Wordle 708 answer.

  • There is only one vowel 'I' present in the Wordle answer today.

What Is the Answer of Wordle 708 on Sunday, 28 May 2023?

Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 708 level today must not be disappointed. We have got the solution for them so that they do not miss the winning streak.

The answer today is:

SKIMP

