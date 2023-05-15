Wordle 696 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues & Solution For 16 May 2023

Wordle has become a part of our daily life. It helps us relax, play, learn and challenge ourselves at the same time. Such word games were quite popular in our childhood and what good way to make a our childhood a part of us even today. This can also be played with children, helping them learn new words thus enhancing their vocabulary.

Wordle is a word puzzle game that enables us to guess the missing letters from the 5 letter word and we are provided with 6 chances only. We are here with the hints and clues for Wordle 696 Today for 16 May 2023. These hints and clues will help you guess the word within the limited chances and you can find the solution or word of the day at the end of the article.