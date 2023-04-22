ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle 673 Word of the Day Today: Check Hints, Clues, & Answer for 23 April 2023

Wordle 673 answer for today, 23 April 2023: Solve the word of the day for today by visiting nytimes.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Get ready to solve Wordle 673 word of the day for Sunday, 23 April 2023. You must begin your off day on a productive note by finding the word for today. We will help you get the score by stating the hints and clues for the puzzle today. You have to solve the word by visiting the official website of the New York Times nytimes.com. Regular players are accustomed to the rules of the online word game.

Before we begin stating the hints for today, it is important for beginners to know the basic rules of the online word puzzle game. Wordle 673 word of the day for Sunday, 23 April, is a five-letter term and you will get only six chances to guess it. Remember, no player gets any extra chance in the online puzzle game.

Usually, the terms are uncommon and difficult to guess within limited chances. The word puzzle game comes up with easy English terms on rare occasions. Players should try solving the words daily if they want to maintain their score streak.

No matter how uncommon or tough the words are, most players are able to guess them if they have access to the right hints and clues. We provide all the necessary help that allows our readers to play the game properly.

Wordle 673 Hints and Clues for Today: 23 April 2023

Let's take a look at the Wordle 673 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 23 April 2023, here:

  • The word of the day today starts with the alphabet U.

  • Apart from U, there is another vowel present in the word for today.

  • The answer for today ends with the letter P.

  • The term has no repetitive letters so be extra careful.

Wordle 673 Answer for Today: 23 April 2023

Are you excited to know the word for Sunday? Now, we will reveal the term for those who are eagerly waiting to read it. Congratulations to everyone who played the game today and got the score.

Wordle 673 answer for today, Sunday, 23 April 2023, is mentioned below for all our readers:

UNZIP

You should keep an eye on this space to know Wordle clues daily. We are here to help you.
