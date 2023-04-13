ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle 664 Word of the Day Today: Check Hints, Clues, & Answer for 14 April 2023

Wordle 664 puzzle today, 14 April 2023: Go through the hints and clues stated by us for today.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Wordle 664 word of the day for today, Friday, 14 April 2023, is updated for all regular players who like to begin their day by solving puzzles. The popular online web-based word game is finally back with a simple word of the day but you should not be overconfident. Make sure to go through the hints and clues available on different platforms before using any of your chances. We are here to help you out with the puzzle today.

The online word game was quite tough this week. Players faced a hard time maintaining their score streak. Wordle 664 word of the day for today, Friday, 14 April, is comparatively simple. If you were able to guess the words on other days then the puzzle for Friday should be a no-brainer. We will guide you at every step.

You can find all the updated puzzles on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. Every right answer will help you get a score. You should try solving the puzzles daily if you want to maintain your score streak in the online word game.

The word puzzle game comes up with easy terms rarely and today is one such day. You must definitely try solving the word of the day for Friday.

Wordle 664 Hints and Clues Today: 14 April 2023

Let's take a look at the Wordle 664 hints and clues for Friday, 14 April 2023, here:

  • The answer for today begins with the alphabet T.

  • The next letter in the word of the day is H.

  • The third and fourth alphabets are vowels. One of them is E.

  • The word of the day for Friday ends with the alphabet F.

All the best to everyone trying to solve the puzzle today. We are sure you will get the scores without facing many difficulties.

Wordle 664 Answer Today: 14 April 2023

Are you here to know the final answer for today? We will state the solution now for all our readers who are finding it. You must stop reading if you are still playing the game.

Wordle 664 answer for today, Friday, 14 April 2023, is mentioned here:

THIEF

As you can see, the word was quite simple. Congratulations to all players who guessed it.

