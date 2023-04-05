Wordle 656 Word of the Day for Today, 6 April 2023: Know the Hints & Clues Here

The Wordle 656 word of the day for Thursday, 6 April 2023, is updated at midnight for players who want to solve it in the morning. The puzzle is present on the official website of the New York Times – nytimes.com. Players are advised to use their chances only when they are sure of a letter otherwise they might lose the score. All players get only six chances to solve the puzzles and that is the fun of the game.

Players should start solving Wordle 656 word of the day for Thursday, 6 April, now. Most players like to solve the puzzle in the morning because it helps to begin their day on a productive note. The rules for Wordle are extremely simple and easy to remember. This is one of the most popular word games.