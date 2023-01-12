Wordle 572 Word of the Day: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for 12 January 2023
Wordle 572 answer today: Here are the hints you should read for today, 12 January 2023 and get the score.
Get ready to find Wordle 572 word of the day today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023. We will help you with hints and clues to find the solution because the limited chances make it difficult to get the score. You have only six chances to guess the five-letter word so you have to be cautious. No player wants to break their Wordle score streak by guessing the wrong word or losing all their chances. We are here to help you.
We would like to inform our readers that the Wordle 572 word of the day today, on Thursday, is not a simple one. The popular online web-based word game is coming up with difficult terms this week. It is impossible for the players to guess the right word every day without online help because the words are uncommon.
Wordle is an online word game that was developed by Josh Wardle. Right now, the New York Times owns and manages the puzzle game. You will find the puzzles on their official website.
Players are requested to go through all the rules of the word puzzle game before starting to find the answer. They will find all the latest updates online so one can easily get the information.
Wordle 572 Hints and Clues Today: 12 January 2023
Here are a few Wordle 572 hints and clues for Thursday that you must go through if you are solving the puzzle:
The word of the day starts with the letter L.
The second and third alphabets are vowels in the solution for today.
The word of the day ends with the alphabet T.
There are no similar letters in the answer for today.
Now that we have listed all the possible hints and clues for Thursday, we hope you will be able to solve the puzzle correctly.
Wordle 572 Answer Today: 12 January 2023
Let's take a look at the Wordle answer for today. Those who are here to know the final word of the day can keep reading because it is time for us to reveal it.
Wordle 572 answer for today, Thursday, 12 January 2023, is stated here for our readers:
LEAPT
Follow this space daily if you want to know the right answers and get the scores. You will get all the help here.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Wordle Wordle game Wordle Answer Today
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.