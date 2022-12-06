Wordle 536 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 7 December
Wordle 536 solution today: Take a look at the hints for 7 December 2022 before solving the puzzle.
Are you a daily Wordle player? You have come to the right place because you can find all the hints and clues here. Wordle 536 puzzle for today, Wednesday, 7 December 2022, is updated on the official website of the New York Times at midnight. The online web-based word game that has become a viral sensation over time, was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Currently, it is managed by the New York Times so the puzzles are updated on their website.
It is time for the players to start solving Wordle 536 puzzle for Wednesday. Before you start finding the solution, it is important to know the hints and clues. You must also read the rules of the online word game if you are a new player. Only a handful of Wordle players can solve the puzzles correctly.
We want all our readers to get the scores so we state the possible hints and clues daily. The answer is also provided at the end but it is for those players who have used all the chances.
Do not read the solution without trying to solve the puzzle on your own. This game helps people to learn interesting English words every day.
Wordle 536 Hints and Clues: 7 December 2022
Here are the Wordle 536 hints and clues for Wednesday that one must read if they are solving the puzzle:
The word of the day begins with the letter V.
The answer for today has two vowels only.
The word ends with the alphabet T.
Use your chances wisely because the puzzle has no repetitive letters.
These are all the clues we could provide for Wednesday. We hope you will be able to guess the answer and win the score.
Wordle 536 Word of the Day: 7 December 2022
Keep reading further if you are interested to know the final answer for the day. Solving the word for today can be tricky because you have only six chances.
Wordle 536 word of the day for Wednesday is stated below for all the readers:
VALET
You should follow this space regularly if you play the Wordle word game daily. Players are able to maintain their score streak if they have access to the right hints.
