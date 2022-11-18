Wordle 518 Answer Today, 19 November 2022: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day
Wordle 518 word of the day: Go through the hints and clues for 19 November mentioned here before playing the game.
Begin your Saturday by solving Wordle 518 answer today, on 19 November 2022. The latest viral game comes up with new puzzles daily for regular players so they can guess them and get the scores. Most players solve the puzzles every day without fail because they do not want to break their score streak. Coming up with the right answers daily is quite a task because the words are challenging. We are here to help you solve the puzzles.
The online web-based word game started gaining popularity in 2020. Today, almost everybody is a fan of the game. We know that the players are eagerly waiting to solve Wordle 518 answer today, on Saturday, 19 November. You must check Wordle hints and clues online before starting to play the game if you want to guess the correct answer.
Many players look for hints and clues on various platforms because they are confused. The ones who follow this space regularly know that we come up with Wordle hints and clues. You can also take a look at the final answer in case you cannot solve the puzzle at all.
We do not want our readers to guess the wrong answers, therefore we state the word of the day. However, you should read it only when you have lost all your chances.
Wordle 518 Hints and Clues: 19 November 2022
Let's take a look at the Wordle 518 hints and clues for Saturday, 19 November 2022 here:
The word of the day on Saturday begins with the letter G.
The second letter in the solution for Saturday is a vowel.
The third and fourth letters are different from each other and they are not vowels.
The last letter in the word of the day is Y.
These are all the possible Wordle hints for Saturday. We hope you will be able to guess the word now. It is not that difficult or uncommon.
Wordle 518 Word of the Day Today: 19 November 2022
Now, it is time we reveal the word of the day for you. You can stop reading if you are not interested in the answer right now. The answer is for those who have used all their chances.
Wordle 518 word of the day today, on Saturday, 19 November 2022 is stated below:
GODLY
Congratulations to everyone who guessed the answer and won the score. Come back tomorrow to play the online word game again.
