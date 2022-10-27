Wordle 496 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 28 October 2022
Wordle 496 word of the day: The final answer for 28 October 2022 is mentioned towards the end for the readers.
Wordle has been coming up with quite easy terms lately so the regular players do not face a problem in getting the scores. It is time for everyone to try solving for the Wordle 496 answer on Friday, 28 October 2022. Players should think properly and then use their chances in the online web-based word game. The ones who are able to guess the right word on Friday will get the score. Everyone should try to get the score.
We will help you with the Wordle 496 answer on Friday, 28 October 2022. Read the hints and clues provided by us so that it is easier to guess the right letters. To play the game, you have to visit the official website of The New York Times. You can also go through the rules of the game.
Every Wordle player aims to guess the correct word of the day every day. They want to keep increasing their scores and learn new terms daily. We are here to help you out at every step.
The rules of the online web-based word game are simple so anybody can play it. You just need to be focused while using your limited chances if you want to get a score.
Wordle 496 Hints and Clues: 28 October 2022
Here are the Wordle 496 hints and clues for Friday, 28 October 2022, that you should know if you are playing the puzzle:
The answer for today begins with the alphabet S
The third letter in the word of the day is a vowel
The fourth letter in the answer for Friday is also a vowel
The word of the day ends with the alphabet K
There are no repeated alphabets in the word of the day for Friday
Wordle 496 Solution for Friday: 28 October 2022
Are you ready to know the final solution for Friday? Keep reading further if you are here to know the Wordle answer for the day.
Wordle 496 solution for Friday, 28 October 2022 is stated here for the players:
SNEAK
Keep following this space if you are a regular Wordle player. We will help you with the possible hints, clues, and answers so that you can keep scoring in the online word game.
