Wordle 462 Answer Today, 24 September 2022: Hints and Clues
Wordle 462 Answer Today, Friday, 24 September 2022, starts with the letter 'G' and ends with the letter 'E'.
Let us solve Wordle 462 and explore the word of the day for 24 September 2022 together. Like most days, today's word won't be an easy one to crack, but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving Wordle 458 a piece of cake for all the dedicated players out there.
Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.
Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you lose. Without wasting any more time, let us help you in figuring out the word of the day.
Wordle 462 Answer: Hints and Clues for Saturday, 24 September 2022
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 462 level on 20 September 2022:
Wordle 462 word of the day today starts with the letter 'G'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'E'.
There are two vowels 'A' and 'E' in today's answer of the day.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 462 word of the day.
The meaning of today's Wordle answer is: breaking down food into small pieces using a sharp object or surface.
Wordle 462 Answer for Saturday, 24 September 2022
Could not guess the word of the day today, despite hints and clues? Well, do not worry because we have got the solution for you. The answer to Wordle 462 on Saturday, 24 September 2022, is:
GRATE
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Wordle Wordle Answer wordle hints
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.