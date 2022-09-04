Wordle 442 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 04 September 2022
Find the Wordle 442 hints, clues, and answers for Sunday, 4 September 2022.
Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that has become incredibly famous over time and has won millions of hearts globally. Everyday, the game updates new and challenging levels that players have to win by finding out the five-letter word of the day. Once they crack the answer of the day, they will earn a daily score.
Wordle 442 level has been updated and players have to find the answer for 04 September 2022. Like always, we have got some hints and clues for you that will help in completing the level if by chance you get stuck.
Let us find the hints and clues for today’s level Wordle 442 below.
Players who are new to the game must know the rules first, so let us give you a quick overview.
You have to find a 5-letter word of the day in 6 attempts.
Players will receive colour-coded hints so that they know if they are going in a right direction or not.
A grey colour indicates that the word you are trying to guess is not in today’s level.
The yellow colour is a sign that the word you are guessing is correct but the letters placed are in the incorrect location.
A green colour means that both the word of the day and its location is correct.
Wordle 442: Hints and Clues for Sunday, 04 September 2022
The Wordle 442 word of the day starts with the letter ‘I’.
The word of the day ends with the letter ‘R’.
There are two vowels in todays five-letter answer - vowel ‘I’ at the 1st position and vowel ‘E’ at the 4th position.
No repeated letter is present in Wordle 442 answer.
Wordle 442 Answer on 04 September 2022
Players who could not find the answer to Wordle 442 despite our hints and clues must not feel disappointed because we have got today’s answer for them. So, the answer to Wordle 442 on Sunday, 04 September 2022 is:
INTER
