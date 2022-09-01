Wordle 440 Answer for 2 September 2022: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day
Find the Wordle 440 hints, clues, and answers for Friday, 2 September 2022.
Wordle, a word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle, has been updated to level Wordle 440 and we have provided some amazing hints and clues for you. Before solving Friday's level, players must remember that they have only six chances to find out the correct five-letter word of the day.
The word of the day for Friday, 2 September, is not an uncommon term but some players might get stuck trying to crack it. Therefore, we are here to help dedicated Wordle players with some hints and clues so that they don't spoil their daily winning streak. We will also reveal the answer by the end of this article.
Hints and Clues for Wordle 440 on 2 September 2022
Here are some hints and clues that will help you solve the Wordle 440 on Friday, 2 September 2022:
The word of the day starts with the letter 'C'
The five-letter word of the day ends with the letter 'M'
There's only one vowel in Friday's word of the day and the vowel is 'A', placed in the third position
There is no repeating letter in Friday's answer of the day
The meaning of the Wordle 440 solution of the day is 'a specific quality to attract or impress people.'
Wordle 440 on 2 September 2022: Answer
Friday's answer is not an uncommon term but players might find it difficult to decode it. Let us help you out by revealing the answer. So, the answer of Wordle 440 on 2 September 2022 is:
CHARM
Dictionary Meaning: A quality that makes you like or feel attracted to someone or something.
