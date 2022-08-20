Wordle 428 Solution: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day on 21 August 2022
Wordle 428 word of the day: The answer today, on 21 August 2022 starts with the letter 'W'.
All the players who are interested in solving the Wordle 428 word of the day on 21 August 2022 should know that we have some interesting hints and clues to help them.
Daily Wordle players must know that the Wordle 428 word of the day for today, Sunday, 21 August 2022, is a common but tricky word and might require brainstorming. But if they want to complete today's level and need some prompts, we are happy to help.
Read the article to get the hints and clues for Wordle 428. Players who will not be able to complete the level with the help of our clues and hints need not worry as we have got the answer of Wordle 428 for them and will mention it at the end of this article.
Wordle 428 Today, 21 August 2022: Hints and Clues of the Day
All the Wordle players who want to solve the Wordle 428 on their own should check the below-given hints and clues:
1. The Wordle 428 word of the day starts with the letter 'W'.
2. The word of the day ends with the letter 'E'.
3. The word of the day today has two vowels – E and A.
4. Bonus Hint: The Wordle 428 solution of the day means – to use or expend carelessly, extravagantly, or to no purpose.
Congratulations to all the players who were able to find the Wordle 428 answer/word of the day with the help of our hints and clues. Check this space regularly to get the daily hints and clues.
Wordle 428 Answer Today on Sunday, 21 August 2022
All those players who could not guess the Wordle 428 word of the day despite our hints and clues should know that it was a tricky word to guess but we have the answer for them so that they do not miss the daily game streak. The answer to Wordle 428 for 21 August 2022 is:
WASTE
