Wordle 408 Answer Today on 1 August 2022: Hints, Clues, and Solution of the Day
Wordle 408 word of the day: The answer for Monday, 1 August 2022, is not a difficult term and can be solved easily.
Hey there! Are you excited to play the Wordle 408 puzzle on 01 August 2022? Well, we are also excited to help you in cracking the level easily. We have provided some useful hints and clues for you so that you don't feel frustrated while thinking about the Wordle 408 word of the day.
Players should remember that the Wordle 408 solution of the day is not a difficult term and can be easily identified if provided with appropriate prompts. Like every day, we have some wonderful clues and hints for you that will assist you in not only completing the level but also winning a daily score.
Let us quickly go over the rules before starting to solve for the word of the day. So, you only have six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day for Wordle 408. You have to figure out the word within the assigned time, otherwise, you will lose the score and break your streak. Without wasting any more time, let us help you in figuring out the word.
Wordle 408 on 1 August 2022: Hints and Clues
Check out our hints and clues for Wordle 408 on 01 August 2022:
The word of the day starts with the letter 'Q'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'T'.
There's no repeating letter in the Wordle 408 word of the day.
The solution of the day has two vowels.
Bonus Hint: The word of the day is a noun and it means a unit of liquid capacity equal to a quarter of a gallon or two pints.
Congratulations to all the daily Wordle players who could guess the word of the day for Wordle 408 with the help of our hints and clues. Check this space regularly to get daily hints, clues, and the answer of the day.
Wordle 408 Answer of the Day on 1 August 2022
Players who could not guess the right answer should not be disheartened. We have revealed the answer for you so that you do not break your winning streak. The Wordle 408 answer of the day on Monday, 1 August 2022 is:
QUART
The meaning of the word is a unit of liquid capacity equal to a quarter of a gallon or two pints.
