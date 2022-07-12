Wordle 389 Answer Today: Hints, Clues and the Solution for 13 July 2022
Wordle 389 word of the day: The solution for 13 July 2022 begins with the letter B and ends with D.
It is a new day, which means that the Wordle players can solve a new puzzle. All the players should get ready to find the Wordle 389 answer today, on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. We will also help our readers with hints and clues that will make the process of solving the puzzle easier. The ones who follow this space regularly know that we provide Wordle hints every day. Our aim is to help all our readers get the score.
Wordle 389 word of the day on Wednesday is not uncommon but we do not use the word on a daily basis. Few players might find the puzzle tricky but there is nothing to worry about. If you were able to get the Wordle scores earlier, solving the answer today should not be a problem.
Wordle fans always find some time from their daily routine to solve the word of the day. We are sure most players are eagerly waiting to take a look at the hints and clues for today.
It is advisable to first read the hints and then start solving the Wordle word of the day. The hints and clues provided by us help the players to use their chances in the game judiciously.
Wordle 389 Hints: Clues for 13 July 2022
Wordle 389 hints and clues today, on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 are as follows:
The word of the day starts with the letter B.
Wordle word of the day today ends with the letter D.
The word has only one vowel and the letter is A.
The answer for today has no repetitive letters.
The word of the day on 13 July 2022 sounds similar to PLANT - BONUS HINT.
Wordle 389 Word of the Day Today: 13 July 2022
Still confused? The players can take a look at the answer for today if they are unable to solve the puzzle. The ones who want to find the answers on their own are requested to stop reading.
Wordle 389 answer for today, Wednesday, 13 July 2022 is BLAND. We use this word to describe something that has no flavour.
Come back tomorrow to read more Wordle hints and clues. We will assist you with all the hints you need to get the score.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.