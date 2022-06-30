Wordle 377 Answer Today: Know the Hints, Clues, and Solution for 1 July 2022
Wordle 377: The answer for today, 1 July 2022, starts with the letter P.
Are you ready to solve the Wordle word of the day today? A new month has begun and players of the word game want nothing but to start their day by solving today's word puzzle, i.e, Wordle 377.
To the new players who are confused about where to begin, we ask you to visit the website of The New York Times. New word puzzles are posted on the website daily. New players can read the rules of the game posted on the website before starting to solve Wordle 377 today, on 1 July 2022.
Well, we hate to break it to you but the word of the day today is quite tricky and uncommon.
However, we are sure that by the end of the puzzle, many players are going to learn a new word. And that's always a good thing. We will provide the hints and clues for today's so that players can use them to guess the answer.
Wordle 377 Hints and Clues: Friday, 1 July 2022
Wordle 377 hints and clues today, on Friday, 1 July 2022, are as follows:
The word of the day begins with the letter P.
Wordle 377 answer today ends with the letter O.
Apart from the letter O, another vowel is used in the term for today.
The word of the day today, 1 July 2022, has no repetitive letters.
Still finding the puzzle difficult? Don't worry as we have the answer for you as well.
Wordle 377 Solution Today: 1 July 2022
Our readers know that along with the Wordle hints and clues, we also provide the answer.
Wordle 377 answer for today, Friday, 1 July 2022, is PINTO. The word of the day is an adjective which refers to having irregular patches of two colours, mainly black and white.
