Wordle 374 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 28 June 2022
Wordle 374 word of the day: The answer for the puzzle on 28 June 2022 rhymes with the word TROLL.
It is the second day of a brand new week and Wordle is ready to challenge players with a new word. Anybody can play the web-based word puzzle game by visiting the official website of The New York Times. FYI, Wordle 374 word of the day for Tuesday, 28 June 2022, is not an easy one to crack.
But players need not worry as we have compiled a few hints and clues that will definitely help them use their chances in the game wisely.
Before starting to play the word puzzle game, players should note that they must guess the word of the day within six chances to get a score.
Wordle 374 Hints and Clues Today: 28 June 2022
Let's take a look at the Wordle 374 hints and clues today, Tuesday, 28 June 2022:
The word begins with the letter D.
The word of the day has the letter R in it.
Wordle 374 word of the day has only one vowel.
The word today, 28 June 2022, ends with the letter L.
The letter L is repeated twice in the word.
The word of the day sounds similar to TROLL - Bonus Hint.
Wordle 374 Solution Today: Word of the Day for 28 June 2022
We will now reveal the Wordle word of the day for those players who have not been able to solve the puzzle yet.
Wordle 374 answer today, Tuesday, 28 June 2022, is DROLL. It means to have a humorous, whimsical, or odd quality. It also refers to an amusing person.
