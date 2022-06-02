Wordle 349 Answer Today: Rules, Hints, and Clues for 3 June 2022
Here are the clues to solve the word of the day today, on 3 June 2022.
The Wordle 349 puzzle for today, Friday, 3 June 2022, has been revealed so the players can start solving it. The regular players of the web-based word game eagerly wait every day to solve the puzzles and win the score. There are many who are trying to maintain the Wordle scores streak by guessing the right answer every day. We help the players with hints and clues daily so that they can use them to find the right solution.
Before starting to play the game, everybody should be aware of Wordle rules. We are going to list the rules first so that it is easy for the players to remember:
Players have to guess a five-letter Wordle word of the day daily.
All the players have only six chances to guess the word and win the score.
Players should first guess the vowels in the word so that it is convenient to guess the rest of the words later.
If you guess the right letter, the box will turn green. In case of a wrong letter, the box will turn grey.
Now that we have all the rules in our head, it's time to start solving Wordle 349 answer today, Friday, 3 June 2022. We request the players to first go through the hints and then start guessing the letters.
Wordle 349 Hints and Clues Today: 3 June 2022
Let's take a look at the hints and clues to solve Wordle 349 solution today:
The word of the day starts with the letter P.
Wordle 349 answer today (Friday, 3 June 2022) ends with the letter E.
Apart from the letter E, there is another vowel in the word.
Wordle 349 is a noun.
Wordle 349 Solution Today: 3 June 2022
Congratulations to the players who were able to guess Wordle answer for today. We will reveal the final solution to the ones who are looking for it.
The players who want to solve the puzzle on their own today are requested to stop reading as the final answer might ruin the suspense of the game for you.
Wordle 349 answer today, on Friday, 3 June 2022 is PHASE. It refers to a distinct period or stage in a series of events. It also refers to the process of change or development.
