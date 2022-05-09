Wordle 324 Answer Today: Hints, Clues and the Solution for 9 May 2022

Wordle puzzle is back with a brand new word at the start of the week. Wordle is a simple word puzzle game that allows the players to guess new terms daily and win scores. Wordle 324 solution for Monday, 9 May 2022 should not be difficult for the players to guess as it is an easy term. Wordle word puzzle game has been extremely lenient with the players for the past couple of weeks. The game has been coming up with simple words lately.