Wordle 298 Answer Today: Hints, Clues and Solution for 13 April 2022

Wordle 298: Hints and clues to find the solution for 13 April 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Take a look at the hints to solve Wordle 298.</p></div>
i

Wordle is a simple word game that is currently owned and managed by the New York Times.

Players can solve Wordle word of the day by visiting the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

Wordle posts new puzzles daily for the players to solve and win the score. Wordle 298 answer for Wednesday, 13 April 2022 is an easy one to solve.

Wordle word game has been providing comparatively easy terms lately that have been beneficial for the regular players. They can solve the terms within the limited chances and score without facing many difficulties.

We also supply the players with hints and clues to solve the puzzle that makes the process much easier.

Wordle is an extremely interesting game that keeps the players engaged and also helps to increase their vocabulary.

It is time to solve Wordle 298 solution for Wednesday, 13 April 2022. The puzzle is quite simple so most of the players can get the score for today without losing their chances.

We have all heard Wordle 298 word of the day so with the help of a few hints, solving the puzzle will be fun.

Wordle 298 Hints and Clues for Today: 13 April 2022

Here are a few hints to solve Wordle 298 word of the day for Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

  • Wordle 298 answer for 13 April 2022 contains only one vowel.

  • The vowel is neither A nor E.

  • The word of the day starts with the letter C.

  • Wordle 298 solution for Wednesday, 13 April 2022 ends with the letter K.

  • The word refers to a significant amount of something - Bonus Hint.

We hope these hints are helpful and also do no give away the answer to the players. These might help to solve the word of the day without taking much time.

Wordle 298 Solution for 13 April 2022

SPOILER ALERT: We also reveal the answer for Wordle word of the day along with the hints for the players who want to know.

The ones who want to solve the puzzle on their own and have not found the answer yet are requested to stop reading.

The Wordle 298 solution for Wednesday, 13 April 2022 is CHUNK. The Wordle 297 answer for yesterday, Tuesday, 12 April 2022 was ROYAL.

