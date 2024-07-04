Wordle 1111 Answer for 4 July 2024: Hints & Clues to Guess the Final Term Easily

Wordle 1111 Answer, 4 July 2024: Wordle has been updated to a new challenging level on 4 July 2024. In order to continue their winning streak, players must complete this level in six tries. The Wordle solution for Thursday can be a little challenging but with the help of our online hints and clues, you cannot only guess the answer but also get a daily score.

Users are required to know the rules before beginning to play this game. Wordle is the ideal game for you, if you enjoy solving challenging puzzles. Josh Wardle, the game's inventor, was paid seven figures by The New York Times in 2022 to get the rights of the game. In order to help his partner narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500, Wardle famously designed the game for her. This allowed her to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term "word."