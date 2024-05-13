Wordle 1059 Answer on 13 May 2024: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 1059 Answer: The daily Wordle game has released a new level for Monday, 13 May 2024. Players might need our hints and clues to figure out the Wordle answer today. The wordle answer can be challenging to find out. Thus, you might be able to keep up the winning run with the aid of our online tips and tricks. The game's rules must be understood by every user who is playing Wordle for the first time. They only have six chances to guess the answer; if they don't, they receive no points.
Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle for his partner to narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500. This allowed him to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term 'word'. New York Times paid seven figures to the developer to buy the Wordle game.
Wordle 1059 Level: Hints and Clues
Follow below hints and clues to guess Wordle 1059 answer on Monday, 13 May 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'C'.
The answer ends with the letter 'N'.
There are two vowels 'U' and 'I' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 1059 answer.
The answer is the name of a spice used in food.
Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide and the game is addictive. It was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. If you are someone who enjoys word puzzles, Wordle is the best game for you!
Wordle 1059 Answer for 13 May 2024
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle today should not be disappointed, because we will reveal it to them. The answer of Wordle 1059 on Monday, 13 May 2024 is:
CUMIN
Check this space regularly to get Daily Wordle Answers!!!
