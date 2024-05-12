Wordle 1058 Answer For 12 May 2024: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 1058 Answer Today: Wordle has been updated to a new challenging level on 12 May 2024. In order to continue their winning streak, players must complete this level in six tries. The Wordle solution for Sunday can be a little challenging but with the help of our online hints and clues, you cannot only guess the answer but also get a daily score.
Users are required to know the rules before beginning to play this game. Wordle is the ideal game for you, if you enjoy solving challenging puzzles. Josh Wardle, the game's inventor, was paid seven figures by The New York Times in 2022 to get the rights of the game. In order to help his partner narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500, Wardle famously designed the game for her. This allowed her to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term "word."
Wordle 1058 Hints and Clues
Follow below hints and clues to guess the answer of Wordle 1058 level on Sunday, 12 May 2024.
The answer starts with the letter O
The answer ends with the letter R.
There are three vowels in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 1058 answer.
The word is an adjective
Synonyms include 'outside' and 'exterior'.
Wordle Answer Today
Gamers who were unable to predict Wordle's answer today shouldn't be disheartened because we know the answer and will reveal it to them. The answer of Wordle 1058 on Sunday, 12 May 2024 is:
OUTER
