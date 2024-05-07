Wordle 1053 Answer for 7 May 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess the Final Answer

The famous word puzzle game 'Wordle' has been updated to a new level for Tuesday, 7 May 2024. Every day a new level is available for users during the mid-night on the New York Times website or wordlegame.org. To solve the Wordle 1053 level, users must go through our online hints and clues listed below because the answer is not an easy term to guess.

If you are someone who intends to play Wordle game for the first time, you should be aware about the rules of the game. You have six attempts to predict a five-letter word, if you fail to do so, you will lose and miss the winning streak. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle for his partner to narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500. This allowed her to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term 'word'. New York Times paid seven figures to the developer to buy the Wordle game.